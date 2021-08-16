Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 94.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,293. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

