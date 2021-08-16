Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.46. 18,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,027. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

