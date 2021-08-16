Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $273.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.