Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

OLLI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,755. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

