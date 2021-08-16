Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,601. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $655.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

