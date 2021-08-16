Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,161. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25.

