Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 192.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 329,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216,827 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.94. 65,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

