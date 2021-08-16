Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $40.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

