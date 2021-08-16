Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.19. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.