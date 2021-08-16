One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $448.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

