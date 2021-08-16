Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.07. Evolus shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 5,533 shares changing hands.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

