Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

