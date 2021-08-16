BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOXS traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,016. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

