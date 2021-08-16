Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $13.75. Sasol shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
