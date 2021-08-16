Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $13.75. Sasol shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.