Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.70. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 72,774 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion and a PE ratio of -171.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

