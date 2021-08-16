Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.70. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 72,774 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion and a PE ratio of -171.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.