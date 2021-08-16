Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

