Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Update

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSSP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 39,628,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,123,359. Reve Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.