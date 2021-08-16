VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 601 shares.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The firm has a market cap of $522.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

