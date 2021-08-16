Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post sales of $227.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.20 million and the lowest is $225.80 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $921.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

CLDR remained flat at $$15.89 during trading on Friday. 26,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

