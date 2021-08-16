TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.21%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.