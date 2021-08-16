$0.78 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.