Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,655. The firm has a market cap of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

