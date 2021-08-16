stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $137.20 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,130.73 or 0.06752161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00157808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.69 or 0.99577921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.17 or 0.00919140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 816,396 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

