Faceter (FACE) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $3,214.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

