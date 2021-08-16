Swerve (SWRV) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $5.46 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,522,892 coins and its circulating supply is 14,372,437 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

