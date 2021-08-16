Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

