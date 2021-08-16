Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 822 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,515. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

