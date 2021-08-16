RFG Advisory LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

