Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE D traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. 11,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,661. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

