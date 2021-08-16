Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 71,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,251. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

