Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

