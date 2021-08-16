iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 4.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.35% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.34. 125,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658,354. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.