Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 82,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.38. 8,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

