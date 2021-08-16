AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $46.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

