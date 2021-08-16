Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

