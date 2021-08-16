New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,494. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

