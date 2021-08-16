Gnosis 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.32 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $316.90 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $210.62 or 0.00453903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00929928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046761 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.