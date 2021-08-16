Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.76

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 10573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 142.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 804,757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 208.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 637,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

