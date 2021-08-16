Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price at $225.24

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

