GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $28.21 million and $1.16 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00392024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,972,490 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

