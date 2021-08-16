iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37.

