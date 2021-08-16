Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,704 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $315.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

