FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.65

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.