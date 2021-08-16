The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GLU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.