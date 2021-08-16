Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Aug 16th, 2021

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares were down 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,346,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 3,036,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCU shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$237.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

