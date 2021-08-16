Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares were down 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,346,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 3,036,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCU shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$237.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

