Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.74

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 41568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

