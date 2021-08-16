Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $258.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.55 and last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,630 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

