Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $258.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.55 and last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,630 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
