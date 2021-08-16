Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $547.79

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $547.79 and last traded at $544.48, with a volume of 2518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $544.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

