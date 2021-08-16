AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AMTD International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,010. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AMTD International has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

