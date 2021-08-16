AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AMTD International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,010. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AMTD International has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28.
About AMTD International
