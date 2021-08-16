Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.29. 175,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,179. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.